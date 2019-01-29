Police searching for two men accused of fatally shooting Brooklyn teen

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for two men accused of fatally shooting a teen on a Brooklyn street Saturday night.

Police released surveillance video of the alleged perps, whose identities remains unknown. One was last seen wearing a two-tone colored coat with a hood, blue jeans and black sneakers. The other man was seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants with white stripes on the side and gray sneakers.

Devontee Howai Cameron, of Brooklyn, was shot in the chest shortly before 9 p.m. on the corner of Weirfield Street and Bushwick Avenue – feet away from the Church of God of Prophecy.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).