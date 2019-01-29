Pair knock teen out in the Bronx, continue beating him, then rob him

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Men knocked a teen out in the Bronx, then beat him and stole his phone, police said.

The pair approached the 19-year-old victim from behind on Jan. 20 near Matthews Avenue and Burke Avenue and put him in a chokehold, officials said. They slammed him to the ground, knocking him out.

The men punched and kicked the unconscious victim in the head repeatedly, then took his cell phone and some money, police said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition with fractures to his face, bleeding in the brain and lacerations to his head in addition to pain and bruising.

No arrests have been made. Police have asked for help identifying the attackers. One of the men was last seen wearing a blue coat with a fur-lined hood, black jeans and black and white sneakers. The other man was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, a dark colored hooded sweater, gray pants and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).