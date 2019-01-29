Officers shoot two people after car pursuit in Newark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — Two people were shot by police officers following an early morning pursuit in Newark on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened on Bergen Street and Springfield Avenue shortly after midnight.

Newark Police say the officers attempted to pull over a car where there was an individual that was armed, but the car sped away. Police chased the car for several blocks before pulling their guns, hitting two people inside.

Their condition or identity was not immediately known. Investigators recovered a loaded semi-automatic weapon.

Essex County Prosecutors were on scene early Tuesday morning gathering evidence while the investigation remains on going.