A storm system crossing through the region Tuesday night will bring rain along coastal sections and some snow. Cooler air does filter in, allowing for the rain to changeover to snow along the coast, but it will probably be too little, too late for any appreciable accumulations.

Brutally cold air then follows behind heading into Thursday as a part of the polar vortex makes its way into the region. While the core of the cold will slide to the north from the Midwest, wind chill values around here will still be very dangerous with feel-like readings well below 0.

Rain will continue through the evening along coastal sections, while snow continues for areas inland. Through the evening, colder air will move in, allowing for the rain/snow line to creep toward the coast allowing for the changeover to occur.

That being said, the system is expected to taper off around midnight or so just as the temperatures get cold enough for any snow to stick onto surfaces. For this reason, we only expect a dusting or coating for the city and coastal sections. Further north and west, the changeover will be quicker, allowing for 1-3 inches of snow, while the highest spots in elevation in Northwestern Jersey and the Catskills can get over 3 inches.

On Wednesday, westerly winds will make it a colder day with highs struggling to reach 30. During the afternoon, the polar vortex makes its arrival in the form of a arctic cold front that could bring a few gusty snow showers. Gusts of 50 mph could develop, bringing temperatures down Wednesday night into the single digits. Wind chill advisories and warnings will be possible as it will feel like -10 or worse through the night. Frostbite could occur in less than 30 minutes during these conditions.

The sun will do very little to warm things up on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower teens, but it will remain at or below 0 during the day .

Fortunately, the frigid air mass will be quick to move out. On Friday, temperatures will creep back up into the lower 20s, but the winds should back off, making it more tolerable.

Over the weekend, we will then see a quick warmup as a southerly flow kicks in. Temperatures climb into the lower 30s on Saturday, then toward 40 on Sunday. Heading into early next week, temperatures could approach 50.