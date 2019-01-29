Medical Examiner: 55-year-old man found frozen in WI garage after shoveling

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WDJT) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is currently investigating the death of a 55-year-old man.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. near 64th and Marion.

According to the Medical Examiner, the man was found in his garage, frozen, near a snow shovel.

The Medical Examiner’s Office believes the man had been outside overnight.

The death is not suspicious at this time and the man was fully clothed and dressed for the weather.

He has been identified as Charley Lampley.

An autopsy is pending.