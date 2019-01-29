× Man, 39, stabbed to death in the Bronx

KINGSBIRDGE, the Bronx — A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.

He was assaulted in a Kingsbridge Avenue building just before noon, officials said. The man was repeatedly stabbed in the torso.

Emergency medical officials rushed him to a local hospital, but the man did not survive.

Police have not yet released his name.

No arrests have been made. Police have not issued a description of the suspected stabber.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).