LI man beats girlfriend, stabs her with a screwdriver and drives into her: police

POINT LOOKOUT, NY — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat his girlfriend, stabbed her with a screwdriver and then drove over her with a car.

Brant Ovsianik, 35, argued with his 37-year-old girlfriend at her Point Lookout home on Monday afternoon, police said. He allegedly repeatedly slapped her in the face. Later in the day, he’s accused of beating her again and slamming her head against the floor.

Ovsianik allegedly stabbed her in the side with a screwdriver, officials said. When she broke free and tried to call for help, Ovsianik allegedly choked her while covering her mouth.

She broke free again and tried to call 911 with both her cell phone and house phone, but Ovsianik broke both of them.

He jumped into his girlfriend’s car and allegedly backed into her when she tried to stop him, police said.

She got out of the way, but then Ovsianik allegedly rammed into his girlfriend again before he drove away.

Police found Ovsianik near Lido Boulevard and Lynbrook Avenue, officials said. Ovsianik allegedly struck one of the officers in the face and resisted arrest.

Officials found a strip and pills believed to be Buprenorphine and Naloxone on Ovsianik, police said. He also had what is believed to be marijuana along with his girlfriend’s cell phone, some of her jewelry and a gravity knife.

Ovsianik was taken to a hospital for evaluation, officials said. He’s believed to have swallowed some pills. The officer who was attacked and Ovsianik’s girlfriend were both taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police charged Ovsianik with criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of vehicle, leaving the scene of an incident, operating a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver and criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation.

He will be arraigned when medically practical.