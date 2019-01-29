Full list of Wednesday school delays, closings for NY, NJ and Connecticut

Several schools will be delayed Wednesday throughout the tri-state area as snow, rain and cold cause issues.

New York City public schools will be open and all after-school activities will continue as scheduled. Bus routes may experience some delays Wednesday morning. For any questions about busing in New York City please contact the Office of Pupil Transportation at 718-392-8855. The call center will open at 5:00 a.m.

Below is a full list of school closures in New York and New Jersey. This list is being updated as schools make their decisions about closures for Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Click here to open the full list on a mobile phone.