Fresh fruit recalled over possible listeria risks in 18 states including NY, NJ

Over 3,200 cartons of fresh fruit has been recalled due possible listeria risks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement Thursday.

New York-based distributer, Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. recalled potentially contaminated fresh peaches, fresh nectarines and fresh plums distributed across 18 states, including New York and New Jersey.

The FDA listed the following stores with potentially contaminated fruits and urged those consumers to return their purchases for a full refund:

ALDI in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia were distributed nectarines. peaches and plums

Costco in California was distributed nectarines

Fairway Market in New York was distributed nectarines and peaches

Hannaford in Maine was distributed peaches

Market Basket in Massachusettes was distributed nectarines and peaches

Walmart in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia were distributed nectarines and peaches

Walmart in Kentucky and Ohio were distributed peaches

Walmart in Maryland and Virginia were distributed nectarines

According to the FDA, the peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker number 4044, 3035 and 4378 showing the country of origin of Chile.

Peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN number 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304, the FDA said in a statement.

The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN number 7804650090212, the FDA said.

Listeria, also known as listeria monocytogenes, is a serious infection usually caused by eating contaminated food. The infection is similar to other food-borne germs, but rarely diagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Short-term symptoms include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the FDA.

No illnesses have been reported. For more information click here. Any further questions can be directed to compliance@jacvandenberg.com.