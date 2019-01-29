Extreme cold stops mail delivery in some states

You may have heard that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night …” will prevent mail carriers from completing their appointed rounds.

But the unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service apparently doesn’t include the cold. Wednesday, the federal service says it will not deliver mail in all or parts of five Midwest states because of a dangerous Arctic air blast.

The postal service says delivery and other services will be suspended in Minnesota, western Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and western Illinois.

The suspension also includes picking up mail from businesses and collection boxes, and picking up packages from residences and business.

Forecasters say the temperature in northern Illinois could dip to negative 27 degrees (negative 33 Celsius) with wind chill values as low as negative 55 degrees (negative 48 Celsius).

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Miller called the frigid weather “life threatening.” He says records going back to the 1800s could be broken. He also notes that frost bite is possible within 5 to 10 minutes.

Governors in Wisconsin and Michigan have also declared states of emergency ahead of the cold snap.