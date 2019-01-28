Housekeeper stuck in Manhattan elevator for three days is rescued: officials

MANHATTAN — A housekeeper who was trapped in a Manhattan elevator for three days was rescued Monday, according to officials.

According to the FDNY, the trapped woman said she had been in the elevator of the town home, located on East 65th Street and Park Avenue, since Friday.

Police identified the woman as Marites Fortaleza, a housekeeper at the location.

Fortaleza was hospitalized for dehydration after being rescued at 10:15 a.m. Monday, police said.

The five-story building is a single-family home, according to Street Easy.