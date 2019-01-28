Overnight and weekend L train closures begin Monday

L train disruptions for overnight and weekend travelers are beginning Monday and are expected to last through March.

From Monday until March 18, L trains will not run between Broadway Junction and 8 Avenue weeknights from 10:45 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The MTA recommends overnight travelers do the following:

If you’re traveling between Brooklyn and Manhattan, you can take the A , F, J or M. For Manhattan L stations, you can take the M14 bus. Free shuttle buses will also be available along two routes:

Between Broadway Junction and Lorimer Street, connecting with Marcy Av J subway

Loop between Marcy Av J, Hewes Street J, Broadway G, Lorimer Street-Metropolitan Avenue G, and Bedford Avenue

Weekend closures will also take effect on and off starting Feb. 1 and lasting through March 18, from 10:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

The following timetables for weekend closures were announced on MTA’s website:

Feb. 1 to 4

Feb. 8 to 11

Feb. 15 to 19

Feb. 22 to 25

March 1 to 4

March 8 to 11

March 15 to 18

The MTA recommends weekend L train travelers to do the following:

If you’re traveling between Manhattan and Brooklyn, you can take special weekend M service, A or C trains and free shuttle buses. M trains will operate to and from 96 St Q station in Manhattan. To connect with the A, C and M trains, as well as free shuttle buses for service in Brooklyn, you can use Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues and Broadway Junction stations.

If you’re traveling in Brooklyn, the L will operate between Broadway Junction and Canarsie Rockaway Pkwy. We’ll also be running three shuttle bus routes making stops at all L stations between Bedford Avenue and Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues:

Between Broadway Junction A, C, J and Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues M

Between Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues M and Lorimer Street (Metropolitan Avenue G)

Loop bus stopping at Marcy Avenue JM, Hewes Street JM, Broadway G, Lorimer Street (Metropolitan Avenue G) and Bedford Avenue

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently scrapped a plan that would have shuttered the L train for 15 months while crews worked to repair tunnel damage caused by 2012’s Superstorm Sandy. He revealed a last-minute plan in December that would let crews work on the tunnel during nights and weekends. That plan will allow the trains to keep running amid the tunnel repairs.

Approximately 225,000 riders take the L train between Manhattan and Brooklyn, and about 50,000 riders take the L in Manhattan.

For more information, click here to go to MTA’s website.