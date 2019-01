NEW YORK — New York City council speaker Corey Johnson has announced a likely run for mayor.

He took to Twitter early Monday morning, writing that he was “thinking about a potential people-powered mayoral run.”

Johnson vows he will not accept more than $250 in total contributions from an individual (even though NYC allows individuals to donate up to $2,000). He also says he will not accept any money from real estate developers, lobbyists or corporate political action committees.