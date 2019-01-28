NJ school bus crashes with children aboard; live power lines fall on top of bus

LONG HILL, N.J. — A school bus carrying children hit a telephone pole, causing live power lines to fall on top of the vehicle in New Jersey Monday morning, officials said.

All of the children were uninjured and made it safely to school, and the bus drive is “also OK,” Long Hill Mayor Matthew Dorsi confirmed on Facebook.

Eight children were aboard the bus when the driver veered off the road after making a left turn, Long Hill Superintendent Edwin Acevedo told NJ.com. Upon crashing into the utility pole, live power lines fell across the top of the bus.

Long Hill Township Police asked people around 11 a.m. to avoid the intersection of Long Hill Road and Meyersville Road/Mountain Avenue, as it would be closed while crews worked to replace the utility pole.