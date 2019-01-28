New Yorkers confused by wicker couch in Upper West Side tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — No matter how you couch it, this one is an unusual story, even in New York.

For about a week, q wicker couch, or maybe love seat is more appropriate, has been seated in a tree on West 95th Street near Amsterdam Avenue. But in a city where looking up is something reserved for tourists, native New Yorkers say they didn't even see it until we pointed it out.

"I sure have not noticed that," said Linda Cardonna. "I didn't look up."

With our camera on the scene plenty of people took the time to look up and some even reached for their cell phones to snap a quick pic for the gram. Cardonna wasn't impressed.

"I've seen bigger things than that on trees," she said. "I'm not going to go there."

Those that did notice have formulated their own theories of how it got there in the first place.

Some say it was a Craigslist curb alert gone wrong. Most believe a gust of wind took it off a balcony from the building across the street. The Department of Buildings sent out an advisory last Wednesday warning of strong winds. But others hypothesized that it actually went from the ground up.

"We have a joke in the family that a bunch of squirrels came and did it," said one woman who lives on the block but declined to give us her name. "My youngest son said 'I don't think they could do that,' but my husband said 'no, they're strong squirrels.'"

Whether it was a gust of wind or someone trying to move out in a hurry remains a mystery, but passersby say the fact that it landed perfectly in a tree and did not hurt anyone or do any damage is an act of divine intervention.

"It's an act of God," said Jose Sanchez. "Can you believe that? This is crazy. It could have landed anywhere."

Now the question is who will get it down. Plenty of people told us they reported it to 3-1-1. The DOB told us they're not responsible and a representative from Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal's office told us they're looking into it. But Cardonna says New York's bravest would get the job done.

"Maybe they should call the Fire Department. They could bring it down, right?"

Maybe it's time they branched out from cats.