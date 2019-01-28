Murder charges expected in case of missing Staten Island dad of two

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELM PARK, Staten Island — After an exhaustive search that spanned from Staten Island to a Philadelphia-area landfill, justice could soon be coming to the family of Michael Stewart.

The 40-year-old father of two was reported missing on Dec. 20 after sending his mother a text message reading "help me."

Stewart was last seen the day before at about 6:30 p.m. inside O'Neill's Bar and Restaurant, located on Forest Avenue in the Elm Park section of Staten Island.

A day later, Stewart was spotted on surveillance video at a local barbershop, arguing with a man police identified as Angelo Nesimi.

Police sources say Stewart and Nesimi were romantically involved with the same woman. Nesimi is expected to be charged in a 21-count murder indictment on Monday.

The impending murder indictment comes regardless that Stewart's body has not been found.

Earlier this month detectives followed evidence to a Perth Amboy dumpster where they discovered traces of DNA, ultimately leading them to a dump in eastern Pennsylvania. After days of siting through mounds of trash, police ceased the search citing dangerous conditions.