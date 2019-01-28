Missing 13-year-old who left home after parents took cellphone has been found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- A 13-year-old Iowa boy who had been missing since he ran away from home Jan. 22, was found deceased Sunday, according to Marshalltown police.

Police say his body was located in a secluded area on the west side of Marshalltown around 10:45 a.m. At this time, there is no evidence that indicates criminal activity is connected to his death, police say.

"I was really devastated because everyone's hopes were up for the best and it was awful news," Marshalltown senior Abby Brennecke said. "I don't know how our town is going to recover from it."

Police said Brown had been missing since he left his home after his parents took away his cellphone and had a "disciplinary discussion" with Corey, the Des Moines Register reported. For three days in a row after his disappearance, the temperature in the area slipped below freezing, according to the paper.

Since that time, citizens have rallied together posting flyers, lighting their outside lights green, and doing whatever they could to try and help bring him home.

Family friends say he was a boy who had a love for bowling and just having fun.

“We strike and he's always there to congratulate us, see how well we do. He’s just a happy kid,” Marshalltown senior Carson Potter said.

Marshalltown police say all possible scenarios will be thoroughly investigated.

Marshalltown Schools released a statement on Brown's death:

"We are saddened to learn of the death of one of our students. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the Brown family and those close to Corey. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. We will continue to offer additional counselors at Miller Middle School and Marshalltown High School to assist those in need."

Miller Middle School is where Brown went to school. His older brother, Sammy goes to Marshalltown High School where their mother, Michelle, also works.

After an EF-3 tornado struck the town back in July, community members are saying they are finding a way to stay Marshalltown strong, once again.

"It's a really good logo that we have. Marshalltown strong, and we are going to be Corey strong now and stand up for him and make sure his family is feeling loved," Brennecke said.