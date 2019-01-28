Man who attacked Lyft driver with bicycle lock in Manhattan turns himself in: police

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man accused of smashing the windshield of a car stopped in Manhattan traffic, attacking a Lyft driver and climbing onto the vehicle, where he screamed and stomped, has turned himself in, police said Monday.

Emilio Carpenay, 25, turned himself in after the unprovoked Friday, Jan. 18 incident, according to police.

The Queens man faces second-degree assault and criminal mischief charges, police said.

A 23-year-old Lyft driver was stopped in traffic near East 40th Street and Fifth Avenue that Friday when police said Carpenay used a bicycle lock to smash the front windshield and rear window of the car.

When the driver got out of his car to avoid the shattered glass, Carpenay allegedly hit him in the head and back with the bicycle lock.

Carpenay then climbed onto the victim’s car, screamed and stomped on the roof and hood, jumped off and cycled away on a black and green bike, police said.

The victim was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

“Being in the wrong place at the wrong time, it might happen to anyone,” livery driver Mostafa Amer said at the time. “You protect yourself as much as you can.”

