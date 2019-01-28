Man charged with stabbing Staten Island father to death: DA

ELM PARK, Staten Island — A man has been charged with fatally stabbing a Staten Island father missing since last month, the Office of the Richmond County District Attorney announced Monday.

Angelo Nesimi was charged on Monday with a slew of crimes, including killing Michael Stewart, according to the DA.

Stewart was stabbed to death on Dec. 20 or 21, the DA said in an indictment against Nesimi.

The 40-year-old father of two was reported missing on Dec. 20 after sending his mother a text message reading “help me.” He was last seen the day before at about 6:30 p.m. inside O’Neill’s Bar and Restaurant, located on Forest Avenue in the Elm Park section of Staten Island.

A day later, on Dec. 20, Stewart was spotted on surveillance video at a local barbershop, arguing with a man police identified as Nesimi.

Police sources said Stewart and Nesimi were romantically involved with the same woman.

Detectives searching for Stewart followed evidence earlier this month to a Perth Amboy dumpster where they discovered traces of DNA, ultimately leading them to a dump in eastern Pennsylvania. After days of sifting through mounds of trash, police ceased the search citing dangerous conditions.

Charges were brought against Nesimi Monday, despite Stewart’s body never being found.

Nesimi is charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter, concealment of a human corpse, criminal possession of a weapon in third and fourth degree, and tampering with physical evidence, the DA said.

William Formica has also been arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, the DA said.

Additional information about Formica was not immediately available.