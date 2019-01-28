Drunk-driver flees scene after crashing into Staten Island building: police

STATEN ISLAND — Police are looking for a drunk-driver who allegedly crashed his car into a Staten Island building early Monday morning.

Police say the driver rammed into a Jewett Avenue building in Port Richmond shortly after 2 a.m. The man allegedly got out of his car after crashing and ran away.

The passenger in the red pick-up truck then allegedly got into the drivers seat and drove away from the scene, ultimately crashing into a nearby parked car. He has been charged with a DUI.

Police are still searching for the original driver.