Cold front could mean a wet Tuesday evening, potential snow overnight

NEW YORK — A strong cold front will approach the area late Monday night into Tuesday, bringing with it potential precipitation that might dampen your commute.

As clouds increase Tuesday morning, we could see rain and snow north of the city. Wet or not, Tuesday could be our warmest day this week, with a high of 42.

[Monday] A strong frontal system will approach the area on Tuesday. Light precipitation will develop during the late morning hours with the potential for advisory level snow across portions of the Lower Hudson Valley and interior northeast NJ. pic.twitter.com/UrBERRscbi — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 28, 2019

Tuesday evening we could see another round of rain in the city, which changes into snow overnight. This system is followed by a drop in temperature Wednesday, with the high only reaching 32, and a low of 6.

Temps continue to drop Thursday. It will be brutally cold with an expected high of just 17.