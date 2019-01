HOUSTON, TX — Five police officers were shot in Houston on Monday, Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi said.

They are all on their way to to the hospital, Gamaldi said.

We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can. Please keep all the officers in your prayers! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 28, 2019

The alleged shooter is “down,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The shooting was in southeast Houston.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.