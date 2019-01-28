10 suffer minor injuries in school bus crash in Brooklyn: FDNY

BROOKLYN — A school bus crash in Brooklyn left 10 people injured early Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of E 22nd Street and Farragut Road in Flatbush – Ditmas Park.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash. AIR11 flew over the scene as EMS and police responded.

The FDNY called the injuries minor, and did not specify what age group was on the bus. Officials did not say if all those injured were passengers on the school bus.

Watch: AIR11 flies over the scene.