Tenants rally, claim they are being pushed out of Brooklyn properties

Pictures provided by tenants in Brooklyn who say their landlord has neglected his properties show the deteriorating conditions inside and outside of the apartment buildings.

Most of the tenants live in rent controlled apartments and say the landlord is attempting to push them out.

"I've been living in Crown Heights area for 40 years," said Viola Straker, a tenant. "It's not right, where am I going to live?"

The angry tenants say they delivered signatures to the management company of the buildings, hoping that they will be able to remedy some of the issues.

The building manager for 46 properties owned by Joseph Popack says they will fix any issues if the tenant files an official complaint.

"We have full maintenance in all the buildings," said Isaac Hagen, in charge of managing the properties. "We are more than welcome to take care of them."

One of the angry tenants, who lives in an East Flatbush building but did not want to give her name, said she called 311 about issues at the building and then later found feces left at her front door.

"I think it's retaliation for calling 311," she said.