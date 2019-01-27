Postage stamp price increases to 55 cents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The price of a postage stamp officially rose to 55 cents on Sunday, up from 50 cents. The five-cent spike is the largest for the Postal Service since 1991.

Customers seem to be begrudgingly accepting the increase.

"It's absolutely ridiculous, but we have to pay what we have to pay," said Reggie Law.

"I think it's high, but what are you gonna do?" said Mike Terrizzi of Yonkers.

The Postal Service said it relies on selling postage and services to make money because it receives no tax dollars to operate. In addition, USPS said the cost of healthcare and transportation keeps going up, while electronic alternatives hurt its bottom line as more people go paperless.

"In this day and age with the Internet, everybody emails," said Terrizzi, who said he only mails three to four pieces of mail per month, mostly bills.

"Christmas cards, that's it," said Lauren Cader of New Jersey, when we asked her when she uses stamps. "Birthday cards, you call someone. You send them an email. You don't really send cards anymore."

Several people we spoke to agreed that they've gone paperless, reducing or eliminating their need to buy stamps.

"I don't mail anything anymore," said Cassandra Gonzalez of Queens. "Everything's through online now, so that's convenient for me."

The Postal Service said that Forever stamps will always be valid, regardless of stamp price increases.