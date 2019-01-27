News Closeup: Candidates for Public Advocate make their case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — There is a special election coming up in the city February 26th.

It's to fill the vacancy in the Ofice of Public Advocate created by Tisch James who resigned to become the state's new Attorney General. Some want to abolish the office which serves as a watchdog over city government and as an ombudsman on behalf of city residents. The public advocate is also first in line of succession for mayor.

The election is non-partisan--candidates cannot run on an existing party line, like Republican or Democrat. So they had to come up with their own. We introduced you to three of the candidates on this program two weeks ago. We'll hear from three more candidates, where they stand on the issues and why they deserve your vote.