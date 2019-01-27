Man wanted in brutal beating at NYCHA building in police custody, authorities say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — The man wanted for brutally attacking a 62-year-old man at a NYCHA building was taken into police custody, authorities announced Sunday.

Lytee Knox Hundley, 31, was arrested at about 7:40 a.m. and faces charges of assault.

Police were asking for help in locating Hundley after video circulated online of the brutal beating.

Hundley is accused of approaching a 62-year-old man inside the lobby of 77 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford–Stuyvesant at about 6:20 p.m and began punching and kicking him repeatedly. He appears to have punched the victim at least 10 times and kicked him at least eight times.

The victim suffered a fractured nose and a fractured orbital bone. Police say he is a Navy veteran who once lived in the building, but is now homeless.

The incident was streamed on a Facebook live video, showing Hundley attacking the victim. A man was seen trying to intervene while others looked on, some laughter in the background.

NYPD said they knew who they were looking for, and added communities "will not stand for this."