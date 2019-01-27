Man wanted in brutal beating at NYCHA building in police custody, authorities say

BROOKLYN — The man wanted for brutally attacking a 62-year-old man at a NYCHA building was taken into police custody, authorities announced Sunday.

Charges against Lytee Knox Hundley, 31, are pending.

Police were asking for help in locating Hundley after video circulated online of the brutal beating.

Hundley is accused of approaching a 62-year-old man inside the lobby of 77 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford–Stuyvesant at about 6:20 p.m and began punching and kicking him repeatedly.

The victim suffered a fractured nose and a fractured orbital bone.