Man, 19, shot and killed in Brooklyn: police

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man was fatally shot on a Brooklyn street Saturday night, authorities said.

Police responded to an assault in the corner of Weirfield Street and Bushwick Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

