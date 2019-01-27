Lady Gaga brings Bradley Cooper onstage for surprise performance at Las Vegas show

LAS VEGAS — Lady Gaga had a special surprise for the audience of her Las Vegas show.

The award-winning singer brought her “A Star is Born” costar Bradley Cooper onstage to sing the film’s song “Shallow” Saturday night.

The song earned the singer, born Stefani Germanotta, an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe Award for best original song.

She also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

The soundtrack for “A Star is Born” topped the charts in several countries, including the United States.

Germanotta signed a two-year residency to perform at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas, which began at the end of 2018.