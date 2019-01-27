Gun-wielding man steals hundreds in cash from Bronx Dunkin Donuts

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — A man with a gun stole about $700 from a Bronx Dunkin Donuts, police said Sunday.

He walked behind the counter of the Boston Road location on Jan. 8 and ordered a 21-year-old worker to open the register and give him money, officials said. Video shows cash spilling across the Dunkin Donuts floor.

The man left the store and got into a Chrysler Pacifica minivan, police said.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the man. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, dark colored sweatpants and dark colored boots. There was no description provided for the driver of the minivan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).