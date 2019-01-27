Flu outbreak prompts NJ district to close schools for 2 days

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Schools at a New Jersey district will remain closed Monday following a flu outbreak.

Officials at the Clinton Township School District announced last week that all district schools would be closed Friday, Jan. 25 and Monday, Jan. 28 following a large number of students absent due to the flu or other illnesses.

Students were also observed being sent to school before they were fully recovered, putting themselves and others at risk, the school superintendent said.

Although the state’s Health Department did not recommend the closure, the school district felt it was “in the best interest” of the students.

Schools will also be cleaned and disinfected, according to a letter sent out to the community.

“In order to allow our students to recover and limit exposure to illnesses, as well as deep clean and disinfect, we have made the choice to close all school districts.”

After school activities are also canceled Monday and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The school emphasized that children who are sick should remain home.Flu vaccinations are also strongly recommended.