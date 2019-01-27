4 women injured, 1 critically, in Newark shooting: police

NEWARK, N.J. — Four women were injured, one critically, after shots were fired in Newark Saturday night.

Police responded to Bergen Street and Madison Avenue just after 9:15 p.m. and found four females shot.

All were taken to the hospital, one of them in critical condition, police said.

The incident occurred at the same intersection where two teens died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Friday.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.