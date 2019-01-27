2 dead after speeding minivan crashes, overturns in Queens

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Two people are dead after a speeding van overturned in Queens early Sunday.

Police responded to a collision on South Conduit Avenue in the vicinity of 134th Street at about 3:30 a.m.

Authorities found an overturned minivan with two occupants inside, police said.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Joseph Pellot, and an unidentified male passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Pellot drove the 2006 Dodge Caravan at a high rate of speed on South Conduit Avenue when he lost control and struck a light pole and a tree, according to detectives.

The passenger’s identity has not been released pending family notification.