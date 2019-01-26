Stolen golden retriever greets NYPD officers as they knock on suspect’s door in Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — NYPD officers were in for a surprise when a stolen golden retriever greeted them as they were knocking on a suspect’s door in Brooklyn.

Officers Nicholas Occhipinti and Anthony Brucato were investigating a string of burglaries in the area of West 12th Street and Highlawn Avenue in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn on Thursday when the unlikely encounter occurred.

Police say the officers were examining surveillance video from one of the robbery scenes and recognized an individual in the video as a person they have previously arrested.

The officers went to the individual’s house and knocked on the door. When the man opened the door, a stolen dog, identified as Scooby, emerged from inside to greet the officers.

Not only did the officers recognize the stolen golden retriever, but they also noticed other reported missing items in the man’s house in plain view.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Cory Gaudio, was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found narcotic pills, a machete, a sword, jewelry, credit and debit cars, green cards, passports and a police scanner, among other items, inside the suspect’s house. Police also found a dog leash with Scooby’s name embroidered on it.

Gaudio has been charged with two counts of attempted burglary, two counts of burglary in the third degree, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of radio devices and violation of local laws.

Scooby was reunited with its owner at the scene.