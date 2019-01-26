Man sought in Queens attempted kidnapping arrested in upstate NY after fleeing traffic stop: cops

NEW YORK — An armed man arrested after trying to flee from State Police in upstate New York is also connected to an attempted kidnapping in Queens that occurred late last month, police said.

Jose Santiago-Cruz was arrested by in Dutchess County on Jan. 16 after he tried to flee from authorities during a traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway.

Santiago-Cruz, the sole occupant of the vehicle, gave the trooper a New York State ID, but he did not possess a valid driver’s license, according to state police.

When police notified Santiago-Cruz the vehicle was going to be impounded, he became irate, cops said.

As police attempted to arrest Santiago-Cruz, a struggle ensued and the suspect was able to free himself and run into a wooded area, authorities said.

He was found about 45 minutes and placed in custody, cops said.

Throughout the investigation, Cruz provided false identity to cops. He was positively identified and his bail was revoked. Police also determined the suspect was armed with a stolen handgun.

NYPD later confirmed to PIX11 that Santiago-Cruz was one of the alleged police impersonators who tried to kidnap a man from an Astoria car dealership.

On Dec. 12, two fake cops walked up to the man at the 44th Street location and sprayed him in the face, stating he was “under arrest for being a fugitive,” according to authorities.

When the victim fought them off the police impersonators, they fled.

Santiago-Cruz, 40, faces including criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property for the upstate incident. Charges for the attempted kidnapping are pending after he was processed for his current charges in Dutchess County, police said.