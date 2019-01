FORT LEE, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer helped free a toddler who was stuck in one of his toys.

Sergeant Rick Hernandez responded to a call about a toddler who got himself stuck in a toy.

An image posted by Fort Lee police shows the boy’s lower body trapped inside the cubed toy; the child looking less than amused.

Fort Lee police shared the images on Facebook, where people have found humor in the situation.