Masked men rob Brooklyn deli: police

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the masked men who robbed a Brooklyn deli earlier this month.

Two men with bandanas over their faces entered the Bobby Deli along 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst on Jan. 6 at about 10:30 p.m. when one of them displayed a black revolver and demanded money, police said.

The store clerk complied and handed the thieves $400 in cash before fleeing on 66th Street.

The first individual is described to be about 30 years old, 5-feet 6-inches with glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans a red bandana and brown work boots.

The second man is described to be about 30 years old, 5-feet 8-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, blue jeans and black sneakers.

