Man brutally attacks 62-year-old man in lobby of Brooklyn NYCHA building

BROOKLYN — Police are asking the public’s help locating a man wanted for brutally attacking a 62-year-old man in the lobby of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn.
Police say Lytee Knox Hundley approached the 62-year-old inside the lobby of 77 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford–Stuyvesant at about 6:20 p.m and began punching and kicking him repeatedly.
EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital where he was treated for a fractured nose and a fractured orbital bone.
Police are now looking for the 31-year-old man, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
It was not immediately known if the victim and attacker knew each other.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).