Man brutally attacks 62-year-old man in lobby of Brooklyn NYCHA building

BROOKLYN — Police are asking the public’s help locating a man wanted for brutally attacking a 62-year-old man in the lobby of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn.

Police say Lytee Knox Hundley approached the 62-year-old inside the lobby of 77 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford–Stuyvesant at about 6:20 p.m and began punching and kicking him repeatedly.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital where he was treated for a fractured nose and a fractured orbital bone.

Police are now looking for the 31-year-old man, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

It was not immediately known if the victim and attacker knew each other.

Know him!!!! Laytee Knox Hundley M/B 31 is wanted for an Assault of a 62 Year old male in #Brooklyn @NYPD79Pct In Lobby of 77 Tompkins Ave. Reward up to $2500💰for info regarding this case.☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/65ney0Vi1Z — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 27, 2019

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).