Family, classmates mourn loss of Queens college student killed in NJ bus crash

Brianna Herrera’s younger brother has nothing but fond memories of his older sister.

"I’ll remember her as a great big sister who wanted the best out of me,” said 17-year-old Jakob Herrera.

Brianna Herrera, a 21-year-old senior at Syracuse University, died Thursday evening in a bus crash on I-80 in Parsippany, New Jersey.

“She was caring,” said Herrera. “She affected a lot of people’s lives and we’re gonna miss her a lot and she made us proud and she did what she had to do in her time.”

Herrera was heading home to visit her family in Ozone Park, Queens when the Prevost bus she was riding collided with three cars. Herrera was killed and 21 others were hospitalized.

On Friday night, more than a thousand candles glowed on the Syracuse University campus to remember Brianna, who was a student in the School of Information Studies and a member of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority.

Her family says she already had several job options for after graduation.

“She meant all the best and she was a great sister and I’ll never forget her,” said Herrera. “She’ll always be in my heart.”