Documentary celebrates legendary NYC columnist Jimmy Breslin

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — When newspapers were king, they were giants.

Jimmy Breslin and Pete Hamill are the subject of HBO documentary "Deadline Artists."

“It was always the story, the energy, meeting people,” James Breslin, the oldest of Breslin’s six children, described life with his famous father. “It was a deadline-driven madness."

James Breslin gave PIX11 a tour of the Daily News building of his youth, which also happens to be the longtime home of PIX11 News.

“Day and night, it was winter and summer,” Breslin said, remembering all the times he was with his father in the iconic building. “Hoot, hot days, Freezing cold days."

Breslin and Hamill defined an era of New York journalism in the late 20th century. They were the superstar, swashbuckling liberal newspaper columnists of both the New York Daily News and New York Post.

James Breslin and many others had to drive his father everywhere because Jimmy didn’t know how to drive.

“I drive him, my brothers drove him, all of our friends, whoever was available,” Breslin told PIX11. “You’d get in the car and you didn’t know where we’d be going, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, Staten Island."

The block where the Daily News was located, 42nd Street between Second and Third avenues, is now called Jimmy Breslin Way, something, along with this documentary, that would have made Jimmy very proud.

“If someone can remember Jimmy Breslin as a communicator, a reporter, who cared about lives in New York City and was able to share it,” Breslin added. “He’d love it, same as a headline,” Breslin added about the movie and the sign.

The documentary airs Monday night on HBO.