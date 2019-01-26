NFL player refuses to pay for cab fare, assaults NYPD officer: sources

QUEENS — A football player attacked an NYPD officer after he was arrested for refusing to pay his cab fare early Saturday, police sources said.

Police responded to a report of a man refusing to pay his fare in a livery vehicle in front of the Hampton Inn in East Elmhurst at about 3 a.m.

The 25-year-old man, who police sources identified as NFL player Trevor Bates, was taken into custody and taken to a Jackson Heights police precinct, police said.

While at the precinct, he allegedly became unruly and punched the officer in the face, according to police.

The officer received three stitches above his eye and was treated or a minor concussion, police said.

Bates was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Bates is a linebacker for the Detroit Lions of the NFL. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and was part of the practice squad with the New England Patriots and New York Giants, according to his football stats.