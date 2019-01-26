Climate change protesters hold die-in at Rockefeller Center ice skating rink, 9 arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Environmental activists are trying to agitate officials in Manhattan to draw attention to climate change.

On Saturday, protesters held signs and swarmed the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center to bring awareness to climate change. Dozens of police officers followed hundreds of protesters as they marched from Columbus Circle to Rockefeller Center.

The group, called Extinction Rebellion" said they wanted secret, nonviolent action in order to bring awareness to what they describe as "the extreme peril of the climate change emergency." Others around the country held similar protests on Saturday for national rebellion day.

Video of the scene captured on Citizen app showed one protester climbing the Prometheus statue. Police eventually climbed up the statue and pulled him down, arresting him while other protesters cheered. The man was subsequently charged with reckless endangerment.

"He wanted to bring awareness to climate change," one witness said. "It was a beautiful visual took great courage for him to risk his freedom in that way."

"Climate chaos is in a state of emergency," one protester said to PIX11. "We are in a state of emergency. Time for us as the leader of the free world to do something."

Police arrested seven men and two women in result for disorderly conduct.