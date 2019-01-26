Burglars steal $200 from Brooklyn bakery: police

MAPLETON, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the two men accused of robbing a Brooklyn bakery Sunday.

As one man acted as a lookout, another entered a bakery in the vicinity of 20th Avenue and 63rd Street in at about 12:40 a.m. by lifting the front security gate and going through the unlocked front door, police said.

Once inside, the alleged burglars took about $200 cash from the register and fled, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).