1 child killed, 1 hurt in Texas train-bus collision

ATHENS, Texas — A boy was killed Friday when a train collided with a school bus in Athens, Texas, according to a Facebook post from the Athens Independent School District.

At a news conference Friday evening, Athens Police Chief Buddy Hill said a 13-year-old male middle school student was killed. A 9-year-old girl in elementary school was injured and flown to a Dallas hospital, where she was in critical but stable condition.

No other students were on the bus, according to the school district.

The bus driver was also injured and taken to a hospital, where he’s in stable condition, Hill said.

No other students were on the bus, the post said.

The names of the two students and the bus driver were not immediately released.

Authorities were still determining a cause of the collision.

Hill said there were no wooden gate arms or warning lights at the train crossing where the collision took place.

Athens is about 70 miles southeast of Dallas.