Watch: President Trump to sign short-term deal ending government shutdown

Breaking update: President Donald Trump said in an address to the public Friday that he will soon sign a deal to restore money for the shuttered federal agencies for three weeks, ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Original post:

WASHINGTON —President Donald Trump and congressional leaders are closing in on a deal to temporarily reopen the government after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

The president is expected to speak shortly. Watch live in the video above.

That’s according to five people familiar with the negotiations. They’re not authorized to reveal private discussions and are speaking on condition of anonymity.

Trump is due to make an announcement in the Rose Garden.

Three sources say the deal would restore money for the shuttered federal agencies for three weeks, while negotiations continue on a longer-term solution.

The deal wouldn’t immediately provide a boost in money for Trump’s long-sought wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The negotiations are continuing, and officials say a deal won’t be locked in until Trump makes an announcement. The shutdown in its 35th day.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.