‘Waitress’ celebrates third year on Broadway

It's a milestone for Broadway's "Waitress," as it celebrates its third year.

Sara Bareilles is back on Broadway reprising her role of Jenna, for a third time, in the musical. “It feels really different discovering a newness about the character.”

Alongside her, Tony AWARD winner Gavin Creel., taking on the role of her love interest, Dr. Pomatter.

Besides the impressive talent on the stage, “Waitress” is the first Broadway production to have four women in the top four creative spots.

Bareilles says there's a character in the show that just about everyone in the audience can identify with and hopes that resonates when they leave the theater.