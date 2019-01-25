Teacher accused of sexually abusing students at Long Island elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A teacher is accused of sexually abusing students at an elementary school on Long Island, police announced Friday.

John Joseph Finnegan Jr., of Island Park, was arrested on Jan 3. and faces charges of first-degree sex abuse and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police responded to a report early January regarding a teacher sexually abusing a 10-year-old student during an after school program at the Jackson Annex Elementary School in Hempstead.

Investigation revealed that Finnegan acted inappropriately and sexually contacted the girl, police said. Finnegan is also accused of sexually abusing at least two other female juvenile students during similar after school programs.

He is expected to be arraigned in court Friday.

Detectives request anyone who believes their child may have been victimized by Finnegan, or who may have information regarding the above incidents, to call Special Victims Squad at (516) 573-4022 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.