Oji laughs it up with actor, comedian DeRay Davis

Veteran comedian and actor DeRay Davis cracks up PIX11's Oji Obiekwe while chatting about his job hosting VH1's Hip Hop Squares, his Netflix stand-up comedy special How to Act Black and more.
