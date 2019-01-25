Shutdown over: Short-term deal reached to reopen government

Oji laughs it up with actor, comedian DeRay Davis

Posted 4:09 PM, January 25, 2019, by

Veteran comedian and actor DeRay Davis cracks up PIX11's Oji Obiekwe while chatting about his job hosting VH1's Hip Hop Squares, his Netflix stand-up comedy special How to Act Black and more.