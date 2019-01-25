News Closeup: Candidates make their case for public advocate

There is a special election coming up in the city Feb. 26.

It’s to fill the vacancy in the Office of Public Advocate created by Letitia James who resigned to become the state’s new attorney general.

Some want to abolish the office which serves as a watchdog over city government and as an ombudsman on behalf of city residents.

The public advocate is also first in line of succession for mayor. The election is non-partisan, meaning candidates cannot run on an existing party line, like Republican or Democrat. Rather, they have to come up with their own.

We introduced you to three of the candidates two weeks ago, and now, we’ll hear from three more candidates and find out where they stand on the issues and why they deserve your vote.